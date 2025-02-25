Chinese PV Industry Brief: Renshine Solar working on new perovskite factory

Renshine Solar has started building a gigawatt-scale perovskite solar module production line in Changshu, Jiangsu province, for CNY 1.25 billion. The facility will cover 80,000 square meters and house the company’s new headquarters, a global technology innovation center, and a large-scale perovskite module production line. The plant is expected to be operational by early 2026, producing perovskite modules for ground-mounted solar farms and distributed PV systems. The company began operating a 150 MW perovskite module production line in January 2024 and said its commercial modules have achieved 18.4% power conversion efficiency.

JA Solar said it plans to issue overseas-listed foreign shares (H-shares) and apply for a listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company said proceeds from the initial public offering will support its global expansion strategy, including increasing overseas production capacity, expanding its international marketing network, investing in global R&D and technological upgrades, and advancing digitalization and intelligent manufacturing.

GCL Technology has appointed its founder, Zhu Gongshan, as CEO, effective immediately. Former CEO Zhu Zhanjun will step down as co-CEO, but remain an executive director and vice chairman of the board, focusing on financing and government relations.

China Three Gorges Corp. has revealed the winners of its 2024 centralized procurement for PV modules (second batch). The tender covers n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules with power outputs of 580Wp and above, with a total estimated procurement capacity of approximately 2.5GWp. Risen Energy, Tongwei Solar (Hefei), and Astronergy received the contracts. The framework agreement allows for specific procurement contracts with one or more of the winning companies for individual projects as needed.