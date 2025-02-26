Iberdrola launches innovation contest for PV technologies

Spain’s Iberdrola, through its Perseo startup program, has partnered with ANCES to launch an innovation program for startups and entrepreneurs in the solar sector.
The program seeks solutions that lower costs, enhance durability, or enable the integration of photovoltaic systems across various environments.
Startups and entrepreneurs are invited to submit their solutions, with one winning entry receiving the chance to collaborate with Iberdrola on a pilot project and potentially scale their technology.
Iberdrola’s website highlights areas of interest for the program, including building-integrated solar (BIPV) panels, solutions that improve integration with nature, including in agricultural settings, and innovations that optimize the construction, operation, maintenance, or recycling of PV systems.
Applications are open until March 7 via the Ances Open Innovation website, with both PV hardware and software projects eligible.
Finalists will be selected on April 23 and will present their projects at the Ances Open Innovation final event in Madrid in May.
