Bids open for solar-powered lift irrigation systems in Bhutan

The ICIMOD is inviting bidders to apply for the supply and installation of two solar-powered lift irrigation pilot systems in Bhutan. The systems will be built near the villages of Humpatang and Temakha, within the district of Punakha, northeastern Bhutan.

The tender encompasses the design, supply, installation and commissioning of the pilot systems, as well as training and support to the local community. The tender details include descriptions, technical specifications and reference drawings of both sites.

The work forms part of ICIMOD's Women Empowerment through Renewable Energy Powered Decentralized Lift Irrigation Systems in Bhutan project, funded by Canada’s International Development Research Centre and jointly implemented by Bhutan’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

The project aims to gather evidence on the potential of renewables-powered lift irrigation systems in a bid to support their wider adoption, while creating employment opportunities for women. To align with this aim, the selected developer will train women in the local communities to become service providers and business development managers of the pilot systems.

International bidders must submit their proposals via post to ICIMOD by March 21, 2025. Bhutanese bidders can submit their proposals to the country’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources by the same date.