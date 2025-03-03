Italy, Great Britain and Germany most attractive battery markets in Europe, Aurora reports

Ambitious capacity targets and diverse revenue opportunities support case for battery energy storage system (BESS) investment in key European markets, new report from Aurora Energy Research finds. The fourth edition battery markets report also predicts Europe’s grid-scale BESS fleet will reach 55 GW by 2030.

Image: Sungrow

Share

From ESS News

Italy is the most attractive European battery market, Aurora Energy Research has claimed, followed by Great Britain and Germany.

The three leading markets are identified in the fourth edition of Aurora’s European Battery Markets Attractiveness Report, published March 3, 2025. Covering 28 markets, the report finds that Italy’s target of 50 GWh battery capacity by 2030, as well as the company opening up its ancillary markets to BESS, puts it ahead of the pack.

In the United Kingdom, Aurora estimated an installed BESS capacity on Great Britain’s electricity grid would more than double by 2030, up from 4.3 GW to 10.6 GW. Northern Ireland is part of the Integrated Single Electricity Market (I-SEM) with Ireland. Germany has overtaken I-SEM to become the third most attractive market for BESS investment, according to Aurora, due to its “strong market outlook” and “ambitious” renewable targets. Belgium, Hungary and Greece were also identified as emerging “hotspots” for small-scale energy investors.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Sun-tracking photovoltaics for stadiums
03 March 2025 Researchers in Italy have developed a sun-tracking PV system design for stadium covers. The proposed approach is said to offer both strong structural...