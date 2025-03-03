Italy, Great Britain and Germany most attractive battery markets in Europe, Aurora reports

From ESS News

Italy is the most attractive European battery market, Aurora Energy Research has claimed, followed by Great Britain and Germany.

The three leading markets are identified in the fourth edition of Aurora’s European Battery Markets Attractiveness Report, published March 3, 2025. Covering 28 markets, the report finds that Italy’s target of 50 GWh battery capacity by 2030, as well as the company opening up its ancillary markets to BESS, puts it ahead of the pack.

In the United Kingdom, Aurora estimated an installed BESS capacity on Great Britain’s electricity grid would more than double by 2030, up from 4.3 GW to 10.6 GW. Northern Ireland is part of the Integrated Single Electricity Market (I-SEM) with Ireland. Germany has overtaken I-SEM to become the third most attractive market for BESS investment, according to Aurora, due to its “strong market outlook” and “ambitious” renewable targets. Belgium, Hungary and Greece were also identified as emerging “hotspots” for small-scale energy investors.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.