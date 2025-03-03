Dutch province tests temporary solar shutdowns to ease grid congestion

Homeowners in the Dutch province of Zeeland who temporarily shut off their solar panels during peak generation helped ease grid congestion, a pilot study found.

Energy supplier Eneco and grid operator Stedin conducted the study, paying homeowners on the islands of Tholen, Sint-Philipsland, and Schouwen-Duiveland to turn off their solar systems for short periods on sunny days, when local solar generation exceeded demand.

During the pilot in August and September 2024, participants manually switched off their panels 10 times. The results showed the switch-offs reduced grid load by up to 57%.

The study also explored other ways to ease grid strain, including encouraging customers to use more available energy. Some participants, for instance, charged electric vehicles during the switch-offs.

“By switching off a number of solar panels at peak moments or increasing self-consumption, it becomes possible to connect more solar panels to the same grid,” Eneco said in a statement. “Neither the days when the panels were switched off nor the amount paid in compensation had much effect on the results. Motivation was high, as were conversion and participation, despite the simple nature of the pilot. Whether compensation will work as a long-term solution and for larger groups of participants will be investigated further.”

Stedin plans to expand the pilot project this spring, partnering with additional energy suppliers beyond Eneco.

The next phase will also focus on broader goals, including identifying incentives and agreements needed to boost self-consumption and automating controls to simplify the switch-off process.