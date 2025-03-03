Hamworthy presents new air-source heat pump series

UK-based heating specialist Hamworthy Heating has introduced a new air-source monobloc heat pump series for commercial applications.

“Using R290 natural refrigerant, our Tyneham 290HT commercial air source heat pump achieves higher flow temperatures, improved efficiencies and low carbon heating,” the company said in a statement.

The heat pump is available with outputs of 15 kW, 18 kW, 27 kW, 40 kW and 50kW.

The smallest system has a heating capacity of 15.84 kW, a maximum flow temperature of 75 C, and a coefficient of performance (COP) of 4.94. It measures 1,100 mm x 510 mm x 1,447 mm and weighs 174 kg.

The largest product has a size of 1,895 mm x 1,110 mm x 1,980 mm and a weight of 550 kg. Its heating capacity is 50 kW and the maximum flow temperature is 75 C, with the COP reaching 4.2.

Sound levels range from 64 dB(A) to 83 dB(A), depending on the system size, while the seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) spans from 3.91 to 5.02.

The systems can be cascaded to achieve higher output and be combined with Hamworthy modular boilers for a hybrid heating system.

The new product comes with a 2-year warranty, which can be extended to 5 years if the system is commissioned by Hamworthy itself.