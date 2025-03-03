Hamworthy presents new air-source heat pump series

UK-based heating specialist Hamworthy Heating has introduced a new air-source monobloc heat pump series for commercial applications.
“Using R290 natural refrigerant, our Tyneham 290HT commercial air source heat pump achieves higher flow temperatures, improved efficiencies and low carbon heating,” the company said in a statement.
The heat pump is available with outputs of 15 kW, 18 kW, 27 kW, 40 kW and 50kW.
The smallest system has a heating capacity of 15.84 kW, a maximum flow temperature of 75 C, and a coefficient of performance (COP) of 4.94. It measures 1,100 mm x 510 mm x 1,447 mm and weighs 174 kg.
The largest product has a size of 1,895 mm x 1,110 mm x 1,980 mm and a weight of 550 kg. Its heating capacity is 50 kW and the maximum flow temperature is 75 C, with the COP reaching 4.2.
Sound levels range from 64 dB(A) to 83 dB(A), depending on the system size, while the seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) spans from 3.91 to 5.02.
The systems can be cascaded to achieve higher output and be combined with Hamworthy modular boilers for a hybrid heating system.
The new product comes with a 2-year warranty, which can be extended to 5 years if the system is commissioned by Hamworthy itself.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.