Site safety measures help limit spread of fire at 600 MWh BESS in England

From ESS News

A fire at an under-construction, utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) close to London in Thurrock, Essex, was safely brought under control on February 20.

Firefighters from Orsett, Corringham and Basildon were called on February 19 to the fire in East Tilbury. They used specialist equipment, including thermal imaging cameras and drones, to monitor temperatures and manage the fire in a controlled manner, and water to prevent heat transfer. The crews handed the scene over to the site management on the next day.

“Over the last 24 hours, firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the fire, prevent further risks, and ensure the safety of the site and surrounding area,” area manager Dan Partridge said. He noted that the scaleback was facilitated by the safety measures already implemented at the site.

