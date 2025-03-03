Site safety measures help limit spread of fire at 600 MWh BESS in England

It took 24 hours for the firefighters to tackle the blaze at Statera’s 300 MW/600 MW battery energy storage site, which is currently under construction.

The Thurrock flexible generation project, positioned close to London in Thurrock, Essex

Image: Statera Energy

Share

From ESS News

A fire at an under-construction, utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) close to London in Thurrock, Essex, was safely brought under control on February 20.

Firefighters from Orsett, Corringham and Basildon were called on February 19 to the fire in East Tilbury. They used specialist equipment, including thermal imaging cameras and drones, to monitor temperatures and manage the fire in a controlled manner, and water to prevent heat transfer. The crews handed the scene over to the site management on the next day.

“Over the last 24 hours, firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the fire, prevent further risks, and ensure the safety of the site and surrounding area,” area manager Dan Partridge said. He noted that the scaleback was facilitated by the safety measures already implemented at the site.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solar growth drives cross-border cannibalization in Europe, says Enervis
28 February 2025 Retail electricity prices in Europe are falling but remain above pre-war levels, according to energy market analyst Enervis. PV capture rates are also...