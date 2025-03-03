Solar, batteries, wind to make up 93% of 2025 US electricity capacity deployments

From pv magazine USA

The US Department of Energy’s EIA forecasts 32.5 GW (AC) of utility-scale solar capacity and just over 18 GW of energy storage will be deployed in 2025. The agency also expects 7.7 GW of wind generation and 4.4 GW of natural gas capacity additions.

The agency’s latest “Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory” report (EIA-860M) estimates that total capacity additions for 2025 will reach approximately 63 GW – the nation’s highest annual deployment volume. In comparison, 48.6 GW of utility-scale capacity was deployed in 2024, marking the highest total since 2002 when approximately 60 GW of new capacity was connected to the grid, according to the EIA.

Solar power is projected to account for 51.5% of all new capacity in 2025. Texas will lead deployments with 11.6 GW of new solar, representing nearly 36% of all additions. California follows with 2.9 GW, while five other states – Indiana, Arizona, Michigan, Florida, and New York – are each expected to deploy more than 1 GW of capacity.

Battery storage capacity is expected to grow significantly, with 18.2 GW of additions projected. While the report does not provide details on storage duration, the two largest battery markets, California and Texas, typically deploy systems with four-hour and two-and-a-half-hour storage capacities, respectively.

