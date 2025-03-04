Chinese PV Industry Brief: Solar glass prices on the rise

The CNMIA‘s silicon branch said photovoltaic glass prices rose again this week. The average price of 2.0 mm solar glass increased CNY1 to CNY 13.5 per square meter, up 8% from last week. Meanwhile, 3.2 mm solar glass climbed CNY 2 to CNY 22.5 per square meter, a 9.8% rise.

Xinyi Solar has reported CNY 21.92 billion of full-year revenue for 2024, down 9% year on year. Profit attributable to shareholders fell 74% to CNY 1.01 billion. The company said it faced intensifying competition in the 2024 solar market, in addition to supply-demand imbalances, falling component prices, industry consolidation, and rising trade protectionism. It said it expects supply and demand to stabilize in 2025 but not in the early part of the year.

Lead Intelligent Equipment (LEAD) said it has delivered a large-scale perovskite cell coating machine to an undisclosed perovskite cell manufacturer. The wide-format slot-die coating system is designed for perovskite production lines, applying perovskite layers, modification layers, and other functional coatings. Its proprietary dual-drive gantry motion system, air isolation system, and high-precision feeding system ensure uniform large-area coating while maintaining a stable environment through advanced vibration isolation. The machine can achieve coating speeds above 50 mm/s.