Australia’s first all-female team completes commercial rooftop solar

Smart Commercial Solar, a Sydney-based solar and storage company, is collaborating with AWISE, a nonprofit organization focused on women in energy, to deliver a commercial rooftop solar project completed entirely by women.

From analysis and design to engineering, project management, installation, and client-side staff, every role in the project is filled by women. The 96 kW rooftop solar installation for Officeworks in Bundoora, 20 km north of Melbourne, will use approximately 300 panels.

AWISE Director Lily Pejkic, who owns Sydney Solar and Batteries, is assembling the installation team, which includes female installers from various businesses.

Smart Commercial Solar told pv magazine that no single installation business has enough women to form a crew, so a “supergroup” is being formed to install the Officeworks project.



