Avaada building 5 GW solar cell plant, opens 1.5 GW module factory in India

From pv magazine India

Avaada Electro, the manufacturing arm of Avaada Group, has started constructing a 5 GW integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility at Ecotech in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for the plant.

The chief minister also inaugurated Avaada’s 1.5 GW solar module manufacturing plant at Dadri in Noida. Avaada said the first phase of the plant became operational in just 3.5 months, with all utilities and module production lines fully commissioned.

The 1.5 GW facility produces n-type TOPCon bifacial glass-to-glass PV modules with multi-busbar configurations of 16 to 24 busbars to maximize efficiency. Designed to manufacture both M10 and G12 cells, the plant has an annual capacity of 1.2 GW for M10 modules and 1.5 GW for G12 modules. It is currently producing 5,800 modules per day.

Avaada said the upcoming 5 GW integrated factory at Ecotech-16 will cover more than 50 acres and produce industrial-scale, high-efficiency n-type TOPCon solar cells. The company expects the project to create more than 3,000 jobs.

“This initiative not only strengthens our state’s contribution to renewable energy but also drives employment and supports our vision of a $1 trillion economy,” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Avaada’s commitment to sustainability and innovation aligns with our goal of making Uttar Pradesh an industrial powerhouse.”

Vineet Mittal, chairman of Avaada Group, said the company is committed to maintaining the highest product quality standards with zero defects while ensuring no negative environmental impact.

“Our goal is to establish a cutting-edge R&D ecosystem in Noida, driving continuous innovation and strengthening India’s leadership in clean energy and sustainable manufacturing,” added Mittal.