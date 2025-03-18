Poland finalizes 5 GWh energy storage subsidy scheme

From ESS News

Following a public consultation launched in July 2024, the Polish Ministry of Climate and Environment has finalized its energy storage subsidy program which aims to support the deployment of more than 5 GWh of energy storage in the country.

The new regulation was published in the Journal of Laws of the Republic of Poland on March 7. It paves the way for the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management to launch the much-awaited subsidy scheme at the end of Q1 or the beginning of Q2 2025.

The program budget will amount to PLN 4 billion, including grants of up to PLN 3.6 billion and loans of nearly PLN 400 million. The scheme will be financed partly by the European Union’s Modernization Fund and partly by the bloc’s post-Covid Recovery and Resilience Facility, following the European Commission’s positive assessment of Poland’s Recovery and Resilience Plan and its adoption by the EU Council.

