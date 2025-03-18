Poland finalizes 5 GWh energy storage subsidy scheme

From ESS News
Following a public consultation launched in July 2024, the Polish Ministry of Climate and Environment has finalized its energy storage subsidy program which aims to support the deployment of more than 5 GWh of energy storage in the country.
The new regulation was published in the Journal of Laws of the Republic of Poland on March 7. It paves the way for the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management to launch the much-awaited subsidy scheme at the end of Q1 or the beginning of Q2 2025.
The program budget will amount to PLN 4 billion, including grants of up to PLN 3.6 billion and loans of nearly PLN 400 million. The scheme will be financed partly by the European Union’s Modernization Fund and partly by the bloc’s post-Covid Recovery and Resilience Facility, following the European Commission’s positive assessment of Poland’s Recovery and Resilience Plan and its adoption by the EU Council.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.