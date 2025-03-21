Fraunhofer showcases hydrogen microgrid platform

The Fraunhofer Institute for Machine Tools and Forming Technology IWU plans to showcase its hydrogen microgrid platform, HyGrid, at the upcoming Hannover Messe trade show.

Fraunhofer researchers said hydrogen microgrids are emerging as a viable option for decentralized energy supply in Germany. They noted that hydrogen storage can hold large amounts of energy for extended periods when needed.

For several years, Fraunhofer IWU has worked on the Reference Factory H2 initiative, which focuses on developing efficient manufacturing processes for electrolyzers and fuel cells. The institute is now designing initial production system concepts for sports centers and hospitals.

The researchers said hospitals could fully leverage hydrogen microgrids, as electrolysis produces oxygen that could be used as technical oxygen or for cleaning and disinfecting water.

The HyGrid platform's core component, the HyVentus electrolyzer, was developed by the Reference Factory H2 initiative in collaboration with industrial partners.

Fraunhofer said HyGrid offers a cost-effective, durable microgrid solution that could also store renewable power for Ukraine’s next winter.

“As a scaled plug-and-play solution, in war-torn regions and elsewhere, HyGrid can cover a range from a few to several hundred kilowatts – ideal for hospitals, businesses, schools, or remote rural areas,” the researchers added.

The Hannover Messe will take place between March 31 and April 4.