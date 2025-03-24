New interactive map of renewable energy capture prices in Europe

Platts, a division of McGraw-Hill, manages and operates the financial market for futures and options on energy derivative products worldwide. Although it provides subscription-based information on these markets, it also now offers a free online “explorer” tool for renewable energy pricing.

The tool displays the capture price received by wind and solar power assets using hourly production and monthly average price data for Spain, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.

It includes a one-year graph showing daily minimum and maximum prices, along with the percentage difference between them.

A pie chart details each country's monthly generation mix, with installed capacity and generation data available by selecting individual countries.