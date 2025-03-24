Thailand kicks off tender for 205 MW hydro-floating solar hybrid project

EGAT has kicked off a tender for the development of a hydro-floating solar hybrid project in Thailand.

The project will be developed at Bhumibol Dam in western Thailand's Sam Ngao district. EGAT’s website states that the dam is the largest and highest arch dam in Southeast Asia, currently hosting a 779 MW hydropower plant.

The tender calls for a 205 MW crystalline silicon solar plant, along with a floating PV system, anchoring and mooring system, 33 kV electrical system, transmission lines, control and monitoring systems, and related software.

The tender details state that the selected developer will handle the design, procurement, fabrication, delivery, insurance, project management, construction, installation, testing, commissioning, and on-site training.

Interested applicants must purchase bidding documents from EGAT for a non-refundable fee of $1,000 or THB 30,000 ($885).

The project will be financed by EGAT funds, with the application deadline set for July 14, 2025.

In July 2024, EGAT launched a tender for a hydro-floating solar project, including 182 MW of solar capacity. A separate floating solar hybrid project with a 24 MW array began commercial operations in March 2024.

EGAT’s hybrid solar-hydro development aligns with Thailand’s Power Development Plan, which targets 16 floating solar projects across nine EGAT dams, aiming for a total capacity of over 2.7 GW.