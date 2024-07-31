Tender kicks off for hydro-floating solar hybrid in Thailand

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has kicked off a tender for the design, procurement, manufacturing, supply, delivery, construction, installation and commissioning of a hydro-floating solar hybrid project.
The solar facility will be built at Srinagarind Dam, located in the Kanchanaburi province of western Thailand. The dam currently houses a hydroelectric power station with a power generation capacity of 720 MW.
The project, which is being funded by EGAT, must comprise a 182 MW solar power plant, a floating PV system, an anchoring and mooring system, a 33 kV electrical system and transmission lines and a control and monitoring system, as well as related software.
Interested applicants are asked to purchase bidding documents from EGAT for a non-refundable fee of $1,000 or THB 30,000. Available tender details state the bid opening date has been postponed until September 3.
Earlier this year, EGAT announced its second floating solar hybrid project developed in accordance with Thailand’s Power Development Plan, a 24 MW array, had started commercial operation.
The authority is planning to develop 16 floating solar projects across nine of its dams with a total installed capacity of 2,725 MW.
