Australia’s rooftop solar hits record 3.2 GW in 2024

The Clean Energy Regulator’s quarterly carbon market report finds rooftop solar capacity in 2024 is likely to have been about 3.2 GW and could set an Australian record.

Image: pv magazine Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Australia’s CER has reported that rooftop solar capacity in 2024 likely reached 3.2 GW, setting a national record. Final data, expected in April, will confirm the total.

CER processed small-scale technology certificate (STC) claims for 3.09 GW in March 2025, surpassing the 3.02 GW recorded in the same period for 2023, which ended with 3.14 GW. This led to the 2024 estimate of 3.2 GW.

The final tally will be available once all claims are received, a process that can take up to a year from installation.

Rooftop solar additions in 2025 are projected at 2.9 GW to 3.2 GW, with current trends pointing toward the higher end, closely tracking 2024’s record level.

 

CER data shows a clear three-year trend of declining total installations, down 4% or 0.9 GW, while total capacity and average system size have increased, reaching 10 kW in 2024. An estimated 33.6 million STCs were created last year.

Image: Clean Energy Regulator

