Indian utility ends 2 GW solar tender with lowest price of $0.03/kWh

from pv magazine India

Uttar Pradesh Power Corp. Ltd. has awarded 2 GW of solar capacity to four bidders at tariffs of INR 2.56/kWh to INR 2.57/kWh.

NTPC Renewable Energy secured the largest share, winning 1 GW at INR 2.56/kWh. ReNew also won 300 MW at this price. Adani Renewable Energy Holding Twelve, a unit of Adani Green Energy Ltd., received 400 MW, while Hindustan Power’s Fastnote Biofuels secured 300 MW, both at INR 2.57/kWh.

The developers can build projects anywhere in India, provided they connect to the interstate transmission system.