Indian utility ends 2 GW solar tender with lowest price of $0.03/kWh

Uttar Pradesh Power Corp. Ltd. has awarded 2 GW of solar capacity to four bidders at tariffs ranging from INR 2.56 ($0.03)/kWh to 2.57/kWh in its latest tender.

Image: Amara Raja Infra

Share

from pv magazine India

Uttar Pradesh Power Corp. Ltd. has awarded 2 GW of solar capacity to four bidders at tariffs of INR 2.56/kWh to INR 2.57/kWh.

NTPC Renewable Energy secured the largest share, winning 1 GW at INR 2.56/kWh. ReNew also won 300 MW at this price. Adani Renewable Energy Holding Twelve, a unit of Adani Green Energy Ltd., received 400 MW, while Hindustan Power’s Fastnote Biofuels secured 300 MW, both at INR 2.57/kWh.

The developers can build projects anywhere in India, provided they connect to the interstate transmission system.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

TCL launches TCL SunPower Global unit
31 March 2025 The Chinese group announced the new TCL SunPower Global unit will operate mostly in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, selling SunPower-branded solar...