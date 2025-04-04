EU opens €600 million call for cross-border energy infrastructure projects

The European Commission announced a €600 million call for proposals for cross-border energy infrastructure projects. The call targets Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) and Projects of Mutual Interest (PMIs).

PCIs are critical infrastructure projects linking or impacting energy systems across two or more EU countries, while PMIs connect EU countries’ energy infrastructure to neighboring non-EU nations.

Projects selected as PCIs or PMIs will gain benefits from the Trans-European Network for Energy (TEN-E) Regulation, including expedited permits and improved regulatory treatment.

“Now, more than ever, we must intensify our investments to ensure a genuine Energy Union,” said European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen. “This is key to power our competitiveness, ensure our energy security and bring down energy costs for all. Constructing the crucial missing links for seamless cross-border energy flows is essential.”

A full list of PCIs and PMIs is available on the European Union’s online law database.

The Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) is organizing the call. An online information day will be held on May 22, 2025, ahead of the application deadline on Sept. 16, 2025.