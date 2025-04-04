EU opens €600 million call for cross-border energy infrastructure projects

The European Commission announced a €600 million call for proposals for cross-border energy infrastructure projects. The call targets Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) and Projects of Mutual Interest (PMIs).
PCIs are critical infrastructure projects linking or impacting energy systems across two or more EU countries, while PMIs connect EU countries’ energy infrastructure to neighboring non-EU nations.
Projects selected as PCIs or PMIs will gain benefits from the Trans-European Network for Energy (TEN-E) Regulation, including expedited permits and improved regulatory treatment.
“Now, more than ever, we must intensify our investments to ensure a genuine Energy Union,” said European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen. “This is key to power our competitiveness, ensure our energy security and bring down energy costs for all. Constructing the crucial missing links for seamless cross-border energy flows is essential.”
A full list of PCIs and PMIs is available on the European Union’s online law database.
The Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) is organizing the call. An online information day will be held on May 22, 2025, ahead of the application deadline on Sept. 16, 2025.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.