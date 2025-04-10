‘Indian solar manufacturers cannot merely catch up – we must lead’

From pv magazine India

pv magazine: How do you see the solar manufacturing industry evolving in the next five years? What role will India play in the global solar supply chain?

Suhas Donthi: The next five years will be defined by a global recalibration of the solar manufacturing supply chain. As the world races to decarbonize, resilience, diversification, and technological advancement will become core themes. We’ll see a shift from cost-driven to value-driven supply chains – where performance, traceability, and reliability will matter just as much as price.

India is poised to play a pivotal role in this transition. With its vast domestic market, rapidly expanding infrastructure, and government-backed push for self-reliance, India is emerging as a credible and scalable alternative to traditional supply chain geographies.

At Emmvee, we are investing in advanced manufacturing capabilities and maintaining sustainability at the core of our operations. Our inclusion in the 2024 Kiwa PVEL Scorecard as one of only four global manufacturers to achieve ‘Top Performer’ status across all reliability categories is a strong validation of India’s manufacturing maturity. It also reflects the global confidence in India-made modules and signals that we are ready not just to participate, but to lead.

India is one of the largest markets for solar energy. Attracted by the market, existing and new players are adding lots of new solar manufacturing capacities. Do you think there is still room for new players? Or do you see an oversupply situation in India in the near future?

Suhas Donthi: Yes, there’s been a significant wave of capacity additions, particularly in modules. But we often underestimate the underlying and latent demand. If you compare per capita power consumption in India versus China, India still has a long way to go. With our population size and pace of industrialization, the demand for energy – and by extension, solar – will continue to surge. Much of this future demand is not yet fully captured in today’s project pipelines or forecasts.

We, at Emmvee, are adding another 2 GW capacity to our almost 5 GW of module and 2.5 GW of cell manufacturing capacity. This will come from the new facility which gets operational in June 2025 at Sulibele near the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. This new facility will also attract top talent, close to 500 people are being added to our existing workforce of nearly 2,500. We’re committed to the mission of energy independence and putting our efforts in building a sustainable business.

Are manufacturers prepared to deal with an oversupply situation? What goes into planning for future risks?

Suhas Donthi: Oversupply is a concern if you look at pure nameplate capacity, but the more relevant metric is bankable, high-performance capacity. New capacities must strive to achieve quality and bankability. So, the challenge may not be oversupply, but sufficient quality capacity. At Emmvee, we’re preparing by aligning ourselves with three core principles. Technology leadership through investments in tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and advanced production lines, supply chain resilience, and diversified global market operations.

We also believe that not all risks can be avoided – but risks can be planned for better. That means building flexibility in operations, focusing on strategic partnerships, and constantly benchmarking our performance globally – like we did with the Kiwa PVEL results – help to stay ahead of the curve.

Across the entire poly-to-module chain, what should be the entry points for new players and for existing module manufacturers looking to expand?

Suhas Donthi: For new entrants, module assembly offers the easiest entry point, but the most long-term value lies in upstream segments like ingots, wafers, and cells – areas where India still has gaps and needs fresh investment and innovation.

For established manufacturers, vertical integration is the key to long-term success. Expanding into cell manufacturing – or even further upstream – ensures better cost control, quality consistency, and improved margins. However, these moves must be backed by a clear understanding of technology evolution, capex cycles, and global demand trends.

At Emmvee, we’ve always focused on staying ahead of the curve. Our investments in TOPCon cell manufacturing and advanced module production have positioned us as a trusted industry leader. As we continue to scale, our strategy remains centered on innovation, supply chain resilience, and a long-term vision for a self-reliant solar ecosystem.

How do you see the current policy landscape for the solar manufacturing sector? What are the key policy changes required to make the domestic solar manufacturing industry more competitive?

Suhas Donthi: India has made significant progress in solar manufacturing, driven by initiatives like the [production-linked incentive] scheme, basic customs duty on solar cell and module imports, and Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) order, which have built a strong foundation for domestic production. However, to compete globally, the focus must now shift to policy consistency and long-term clarity. Key areas for improvement include: Facilitating access to low-cost finance for manufacturers; accelerating project approvals and infrastructure readiness; removing export bottlenecks to position India as a global supply hub; strengthening R&D and incentivizing next-generation solar technologies.

Ensuring policy predictability and long-term visibility will be crucial for maintaining investor confidence and enabling strategic growth. By addressing these challenges, India can solidify its position as a global leader in solar manufacturing.

How can Indian manufacturers stay competitive globally, especially when it comes to advancements in panel efficiency, durability, and production methods?

Suhas Donthi: Innovation must be a mindset, not just a milestone. Indian manufacturers cannot merely catch up – we must lead. This requires bold investments in R&D, strategic collaborations with global technology partners, and a talent ecosystem that thrives on experimentation and agility. At Emmvee, we are deeply committed to advancing high-efficiency technologies like TOPCon while actively building capabilities for the next wave of solar innovation. The world is watching, and it’s time for India to move beyond being a manufacturing hub – to become a global powerhouse of solar innovation.