US total solar capacity to reach 182 GW by end of 2026

From pv magazine USA

Solar energy additions to the US grid are continuing their charge as the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revised its forecast to show more growth in its Short-Term Energy Outlook report.

Solar is on an impressive growth ramp, reaching 91 GW of cumulative capacity by the end of 2023 and 121 GW by the end of 2024. EIA expects 26.3% growth in installations in 2025, reaching 153 GW of installed capacity through the end of the year. In 2026 it expects another 19.5% growth in cumulative capacity in 2026, reaching 182 GW.

This growth represents a doubling of cumulative solar capacity in the United States in just three years. The figures from the EIA mark a slight upward revision from its forecast released last month.

The EIA said it expects Texas to lead the way in 2025 with about 11.6 GW installed, followed by California with 2.9 GW. The two are expected to account for almost half of the new utility-scale solar capacity.

It expects five other states (Indiana, Arizona, Michigan, Florida and New York) each to account for more than 1 GW of added solar capacity in 2025 and collectively account for 7.8 GW of planned solar capacity additions.

Battery energy storage capacity meanwhile is undergoing unprecedented growth. A record 10.3 GW of grid-scale storage was added in 2024, and this record is expected to be smashed in 2025.

The EIA expects 18.2 GW of utility-scale battery storage capacity installations in 2025. This would represent roughly 70% growth from the 26 GW of cumulative capacity installed through 2024 and adds to the 66% growth last year. Roughly half of US grid-scale storage is in California.

“This growth highlights the importance of battery storage when used with renewable energy, helping to balance supply and demand and improve grid stability,” said the EIA.

Together, solar and energy storage represented 81% of grid capacity additions in 2024, with 52% represented by solar and 29% by battery energy storage. This is followed by wind (12%) and natural gas (7%).