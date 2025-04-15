Frascold, Tecnofreddo present high-temperature propane heat pump

Italian heating and cooling specialist Tecnofreddo and Italy-based compressor manufacturer Frascold have launched a propane (R290) heat pump for applications requiring elevated temperatures.

The Danae heat pump system relies on the ATEX-HT compressors developed by Frascold and is reportedly able to reach a temperature of 80 C. “These compressors are built to maintain high reliability at elevated temperatures and under continuous industrial use,” Tecnofreddo said in a statement.

The heat pump also uses a line start permanent magnet (LSPM) electric motor, which ensures a significant 6% increase in efficiency and combines the benefits of both induction and permanent magnet motors, according to the manufacturers.

The new product is available in 10 versions with cooling capacities ranging from 22.1 kW to 156.9 kW and heating capacities spanning from 24.8 kW and 181.6 kW.

The smallest system measures 3,300 mm x 1,150 mm x 2,500 mm and weighs 1,000 kg, while the largest has a size of 4,400 mm x 2,350 mm x 2,500 mm and weighs 2,350 kg.

In the heating mode, the system features a coefficient of performance (COP) of 3.63 to 3.82 and a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 3.29 to 3.75.

“The high-temperature heat pump developed with Frascold compressors marks a turning point in our industry, thanks to its ability to combine high performance and environmental sustainability,” said Gianmarco Asaro, Marketing Manager at Tecnofreddo. “The choice of R290 refrigerant, combined with cutting-edge components, has allowed us to design a solution that aligns not only with the most stringent environmental regulations but also with companies’ growing need to reduce consumption and operating costs.”