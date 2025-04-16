Hithium debuts 587 Ah cell and 6.25MWh storage system

From ESS News

Chinese battery energy storage specialist Hithium presented its new ∞Cell 587Ah energy storage cell and the corresponding ∞Power 6.25MWh 2-hour storage system at the 13th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE2025) in Beijing last week. The manufacturer also announced that the ∞Cell had begun global sampling in April 2025, with the ∞Power system slated for mass production in the second half of the year.

Engineers from Hithium explained the rationale behind the 587 Ah specification during the launch, underscoring the technical challenges that constrain energy storage design: container space, maritime transport weight limits (50t), the 1500 V system voltage ceiling, and the need to balance system architecture with the performance characteristics of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry. Rather than chasing ever-larger capacity for its own sake, Hithium grounded its innovation in practical limitations—such as the 20-foot container size and a 50-ton shipping threshold—and used those constraints as the basis for reverse-engineering an optimized cell.

