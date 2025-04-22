France deploys 1.4 GW of solar in Q1

From pv magazine France

French grid operator Enedis has revealed that around 1,407 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the January-March period. By comparison, the nation added 956 MW in the fourth quarter of 2024 and around 1 GW in the first quarter of 2024. The country reached 23.5 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of March 2025.

“This growth will continue if the sector is not hindered and if public decision-makers remain firm in their support for renewable energy,” said French PV association Enerplan on its LinkedIn account, referring to recent regulatory changes, particularly the feed-in tariff cuts for rooftop PV system under 500 kW.

It is still too early to determine whether the tariff reduction in this segment will disrupt the momentum seen in France over the past two years. The effects will likely become clear by the end of the year.

Xavier Daval, CEO of solar and storage technical consulting firm KiloWattSol, called it a “very good start, with a pace that, if maintained, would lead to another record year.”

Reviewing the different market segments, he said growth is primarily driven by the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, which continues to show strong momentum. The residential segment remains stable but shows signs of slowing for smaller projects. Large-scale projects show a mixed trend, but developments over 5 MW have started to rise again.