Spain hits first weekday of 100% renewable power on national grid

Spain’s grid operator Red Eléctrica has confirmed that renewable energy sources fully met electricity demand across the country’s peninsular system for the first time on April 16.
Wind generated 256 GWh, accounting for 45.8% of total output. Solar followed with 151 GWh, or 27%. Hydroelectric sources added 129 GWh, making up 23.1% of the mix. Solar thermal contributed 11 GWh, or 2%, while other renewables added another 11 GWh, or 1.9%. Renewable waste generated 1 GWh, or 0.2%.
At 11:15 a.m. that day on April 16, wind and PV combined to generate 100.63% of total demand – a first in Spain’s energy history. Unlike previous milestones, this occurred on a weekday.
On April 21 at 1:35 p.m., solar reached a new record for instantaneous power, generating 20,120 MW – 0.7% higher than the previous record set on July 12, 2024. At that moment, PV accounted for 61.5% of the national mix and 78.6% of demand.
