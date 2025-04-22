1Komma5° releases residential battery for non-PV homeowners

From pv magazine Germany

German renewable energy company 1Komma5° has unveiled a new power storage system designed to let private households without PV systems benefit from fluctuating electricity prices on the stock exchange.

A company spokesperson told pv magazine that the PowerHarvester lithium iron phosphate storage system comes in six power classes, with storage capacities ranging from 7.7 kWh to 27.2 kWh.

The system’s suggested retail price starts at €8,900 ($10,233) and includes installation, the Heartbeat AI energy manager, and a smart meter needed to capitalize on variable electricity prices, the Hamburg-based company said at the launch.

Customers must also pay a monthly software fee of €9.90 for the Energy Trader function and enroll in 1Komma5°’s “Dynamic Pulse” dynamic electricity tariff.

“The PowerHarvester, controlled by Heartbeat AI, automatically purchases electricity whenever the price on the electricity exchange is particularly low and later makes the electricity available to the customer or sells it when the price is particularly high,” said 1Komma5° CEO Philipp Schröder.

Based on data from nearly 50,000 energy systems, electricity costs can drop by up to 50%, said 1Komma5°.

For customers with electricity consumption exceeding 10,000 kWh per year – higher than the average for private households – the investment can pay off within six years, the company said. Households with heat pumps, electric vehicles, or other large loads could reach this level, and savings could increase further with planned grid charge flexibilization, added 1Komma5°.

The company said the battery system also removes a key limitation. Its energy management system, enabled by digital measurement technology, now offers immediate compatibility with all inverters, charging systems, and heat pumps. Previously, only selected manufacturers were compatible with the Heartbeat AI system.

“The real problem with the energy transition is not cheaply produced electricity from wind and solar, but rather a rigid grid without smart meters and without sufficient storage capacity,” said 1Komma5° Chief Product Officer Jannik Schall. “Instead of subsidizing the old, rigid energy system with billions, politicians should continue working to promote complete flexibilization and the rollout of smart meters, and also exempt small electricity storage systems from grid fees, which would further improve economic efficiency.”