Construction starts on first big battery to directly connect to TenneT Netherlands network

Dutch energy storage firm Return has started construction on the 100 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage system in Waddinxveen, which will be the first project of the size to connect to the TenneT Netherlands high-voltage network in 2026. Vattenfall will manage and optimize half of the system’s capacity under an eight-year contract.

Image: Return

Share

From ESS News

Return has launched construction works on the 100 MW / 200 MWh Antares battery energy storage system (BESS) in Waddinxveen, in the western Netherlands. The project is set to go live mid-2026 and play a critical role in stabilizing the Dutch grid.

Once commissioned, the Antares project will be the first one of the size to connect to the TenneT Netherlands high-voltage network.

Connecting to the Dutch high-voltage grid is no plain sailing with more than 70 GW of customers, mainly large-scale battery energy storage projects, currently stuck in the grid connection queue. In a bid to address this, the transmission system operator has recently unlocked more than 9 GW of high-voltage grid capacity by introducing flexible contracts for off-peak hours, also known as time-dependent transmission right (TDTR) contracts.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Spain hits first weekday of 100% renewable power on national grid
22 April 2025 Spain’s grid ran entirely on renewable energy for the first time on April 16, with wind, solar, and hydro meeting all peninsular electricity demand du...