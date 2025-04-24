Construction starts on first big battery to directly connect to TenneT Netherlands network

From ESS News

Return has launched construction works on the 100 MW / 200 MWh Antares battery energy storage system (BESS) in Waddinxveen, in the western Netherlands. The project is set to go live mid-2026 and play a critical role in stabilizing the Dutch grid.

Once commissioned, the Antares project will be the first one of the size to connect to the TenneT Netherlands high-voltage network.

Connecting to the Dutch high-voltage grid is no plain sailing with more than 70 GW of customers, mainly large-scale battery energy storage projects, currently stuck in the grid connection queue. In a bid to address this, the transmission system operator has recently unlocked more than 9 GW of high-voltage grid capacity by introducing flexible contracts for off-peak hours, also known as time-dependent transmission right (TDTR) contracts.

