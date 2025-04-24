Construction starts on first big battery to directly connect to TenneT Netherlands network

From ESS News
Return has launched construction works on the 100 MW / 200 MWh Antares battery energy storage system (BESS) in Waddinxveen, in the western Netherlands. The project is set to go live mid-2026 and play a critical role in stabilizing the Dutch grid.
Once commissioned, the Antares project will be the first one of the size to connect to the TenneT Netherlands high-voltage network.
Connecting to the Dutch high-voltage grid is no plain sailing with more than 70 GW of customers, mainly large-scale battery energy storage projects, currently stuck in the grid connection queue. In a bid to address this, the transmission system operator has recently unlocked more than 9 GW of high-voltage grid capacity by introducing flexible contracts for off-peak hours, also known as time-dependent transmission right (TDTR) contracts.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.