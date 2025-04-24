Kosol Energie launches TOPCon solar module with 24% efficiency

The Indian manufacturer said its new n-type TOPCon bifacial solar module has a a power output of 585 W to 620 W and the same compact dimensions as a traditional 550 W panel.

Kosol Energie's Sun Plus Series bifacial n-type TOPCon solar module

Image: pv magazine

From pv magazine India

India’s Kosol Energie has launched its Sun Plus Series n-type TOPCon solar modules with power output ranging from 585 W to 620 W and efficiency between 22.65% and 24%.

Under standard test conditions (STC), the open-circuit voltage ranges from 51.08 V to 52.18 V and the short-circuit current varies from 13.66 A and 14 A. The open-circuit voltage temperature coefficient is -0.26%/C.

“The highlight of this series is the 620 W module, which has the same compact dimensions as a traditional 550 W panel. Despite its size, the panel delivers an impressive 24% module efficiency, placing it among the highest-performing modules in the market today,” stated Kosol Energie, noting that the new product measures 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm.

The Sun Plus series modules are backed by BIS, IEC, and other global certifications.

“Key innovations that set the Sun Plus Series apart are precision-selected and rigorously tested glass, optimized ribbon size for superior conductivity, premium encapsulant materials for enhanced durability, advanced laminator technology and refined production processes, and top-grade junction boxes, cables, and connectors,” stated the manufacturer.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

