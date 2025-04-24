Kosol Energie launches TOPCon solar module with 24% efficiency

From pv magazine India
India’s Kosol Energie has launched its Sun Plus Series n-type TOPCon solar modules with power output ranging from 585 W to 620 W and efficiency between 22.65% and 24%.
Under standard test conditions (STC), the open-circuit voltage ranges from 51.08 V to 52.18 V and the short-circuit current varies from 13.66 A and 14 A. The open-circuit voltage temperature coefficient is -0.26%/C.
“The highlight of this series is the 620 W module, which has the same compact dimensions as a traditional 550 W panel. Despite its size, the panel delivers an impressive 24% module efficiency, placing it among the highest-performing modules in the market today,” stated Kosol Energie, noting that the new product measures 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm.
The Sun Plus series modules are backed by BIS, IEC, and other global certifications.
“Key innovations that set the Sun Plus Series apart are precision-selected and rigorously tested glass, optimized ribbon size for superior conductivity, premium encapsulant materials for enhanced durability, advanced laminator technology and refined production processes, and top-grade junction boxes, cables, and connectors,” stated the manufacturer.
