Tariff uncertainty grips US battery development

Tariff chaos reigns supreme in the development of the US stationary battery energy storage industry. Facing extraordinary tariffs of 145% on BESS imports into the country, developers will have to rely on inventory to realize projects. When these stockpiles are exhausted the outlook is unclear.

Even the 145% tariff rate is uncertain. On April 14, the White House released a “Fact Sheet,” which appeared to clarify tariffs matters. In it, the White House noted that “China faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions.” And it showed it is working. “This includes a 125% reciprocal tariff, a 20% tariff to address the fentanyl crisis, and Section 301 tariffs on specific goods, between 7.5% and 100%.”

Whether that means BESS will attract the 245% rate is unclear. Speaking at a Roth Capital Partners webinar on April 17, Daniel Finn-Foley of Clean Energy Associates (CEA) said that his team was still trying to ascertain whether BESS would be hit with the absurdly high rate.

