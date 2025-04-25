Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon, solar module prices continue to slide

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) has revealed that spot market activity for polysilicon remained weak this week. N-type dense polysilicon traded between CNY 39,000 and CNY 45,000 per ton, averaging CNY 40,300 per ton, down 1.71% from the previous week. N-type granular polysilicon fell 2.56% to CNY 38,000 per ton. High inventories continue to pressure prices, with producers expected to maintain current operating rates. Wafer prices kept falling due to weak demand for N-type products. G10L wafers (182×183.75mm/130μm/256mm) dropped 8.2% week-on-week to CNY 1.12 per piece. G12R wafers (182×210mm/130μm) fell 9.09% to CNY 1.30, and G12 wafers (210×210mm/150μm) slipped 4.58% to CNY 1.46. P-type G12 wafers (210×210mm/150μm) held steady at CNY 1.63. Module and cell prices also declined, with modules posting the steepest losses. Some modules are now trading below CNY 0.70 per watt, with prices as low as CNY 0.68. Cell prices fell CNY 0.02 to CNY 0.03 week-on-week, with most deals ranging from CNY 0.26 to CNY 0.28 per watt. The downtrend is expected to persist, adding further pressure to wafer prices unless end-market demand rebounds soon.

Risen Energy has posted a net loss of CNY 3.44 billion for 2024, swinging from a profit a year earlier and marking a 352.03% year-on-year decline. Revenue fell 42.71% to CNY 20.24 billion. Module shipments totaled 18.07 GW, including 6.79 GW shipped overseas. Sales of n-type heterojunction (HJT) products more than doubled, but R&D spending dropped 24.22% to CNY 512 million. The company attributed the weak performance to a temporary supply-demand mismatch across the solar value chain, which drove down prices. Significant impairment charges and inventory writedowns also weighed on profitability.

Pylon Technologies has recorded a net loss of CNY 38.17 million in the first quarter of 2025, despite a 1.72% year-on-year increase in revenue to CNY 392 million. The company said it remains heavily dependent on the European residential storage market, which fueled its breakout in 2022 during the region’s energy crisis. That year, PylonTech posted CNY 6 billion in revenue and CNY 1.27 billion in net profit, ranking among the top three global suppliers of household energy storage solutions, alongside Huawei and BYD. Its fortunes have since reversed. In 2023, revenue fell 45.13% to CNY 3.30 billion and net profit dropped 59.49% to CNY 516 million. The decline continued in 2024, with revenue falling another 39.2% to CNY 2.01 billion and net profit sinking 92% to CNY 41.11 million.