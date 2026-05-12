Coal India shuts down solar manufacturing arm

From pv magazine India

Indian state-owned coal miner Coal India Ltd has dissolved its solar manufacturing arm, CIL Solar PV Ltd, ending its proposed entry into integrated solar PV manufacturing.

In a regulatory filing, Coal India said the name of its subsidiary, CIL Solar PV Ltd, has been struck off the Register of Companies under Section 248(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, and that the company now stands dissolved.

The move follows a public notice issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in April 2026, stating that the Registrar of Companies proposed to strike off or remove the name of CIL Solar PV Ltd under Section 248(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Coal India had established CIL Solar PV Ltd as a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) to develop a planned 4 GW solar PV manufacturing facility in India, covering ingots, wafers, cells, and modules.

The proposed gigafactory formed part of Coal India’s broader diversification strategy as it seeks to expand beyond coal mining into integrated solar PV manufacturing. The company has been entering the renewable energy sector to support the decarbonization of its operations. It plans to install 3 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2027-28 and 9.5 GW by 2029-30 across India.