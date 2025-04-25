Guatemala opens 1.4 GW energy auction

From pv magazine LatAm
Guatemala’s Ministry of Energy and Mines and the National Electric Energy Commission (CNEE) has launched an energy auction to contract up to 1,400 MW of guaranteed capacity and associated energy, to be supplied beginning in 2030 for a 15-year term.
President Bernardo Arévalo said the expected investment in generation and transmission ranges from $3 billion to $5 billion. The Wholesale Market Administrator (AMM) will manage the contractual framework.
Eligible projects include renewable sources—solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal – as well as “low-emission” non-renewables such as natural gas, ethanol, and propane. Authorities will prioritize sustainability and emissions reduction.
The auction will award contracts based on lowest generation cost. Due to its flexible structure, the process includes two energy blocks: a base block for all hours and a complementary block for peak demand.
Winning projects may begin supplying energy on May 1 of 2030, 2031, 2032, or 2033, depending on each plant’s development timeline. Contracts will run up to 15 years for new facilities and five years for existing ones.
Developers must submit bids by Oct. 31.
Guatemala had 102 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2024, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.