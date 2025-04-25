Narada Power debuts 783 Ah cell, 8.3 MWh solid state battery

From ESS News

The 13th Energy Storage International Summit & Exhibition (ESIE 2025), held in Beijing earlier this month, featured a flurry of product launches across the energy storage landscape. Most of the newly unveiled systems and components are currently available only in China, with international versions still in development.

Technological innovation at the event clearly pointed toward a trend of increasing energy density – both at the system level and, more notably, at the cell level, where the emergence of 587 Ah cells signaled a new industry benchmark. While many of these products are not yet in mass production, there was a noticeable lack of chemistry diversification among the latest-generation offerings.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.