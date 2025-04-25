Narada Power debuts 783 Ah cell, 8.3 MWh solid state battery

From ESS News
The 13th Energy Storage International Summit & Exhibition (ESIE 2025), held in Beijing earlier this month, featured a flurry of product launches across the energy storage landscape. Most of the newly unveiled systems and components are currently available only in China, with international versions still in development.
Technological innovation at the event clearly pointed toward a trend of increasing energy density – both at the system level and, more notably, at the cell level, where the emergence of 587 Ah cells signaled a new industry benchmark. While many of these products are not yet in mass production, there was a noticeable lack of chemistry diversification among the latest-generation offerings.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.