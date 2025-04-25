HyperStrong unveils utility-scale battery storage system housed in 10-foot container

From ESS News

HyperStrong, a leading Chinese energy storage integrator, has launched MagicBlock – a modular, AI-driven utility-scale storage platform available in both AC and DC-coupled versions.

The platform is adaptable across multiple configurations of one, two four to eight units, optimizing deployment for a wide range of applications. It supports two-hour to eight-hour discharge durations, targeting flexibility markets and long-duration energy storage needs.

The platform is compatible with various lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistries, including 314 Ah, 5XX Ah and 6XX Ah cells.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News.