HyperStrong unveils utility-scale battery storage system housed in 10-foot container

The MagicBlock utility-scale storage platform supports two-hour to eight-hour discharge durations, targeting flexibility markets and long-duration energy storage needs. The 10-foot container supports a maximum capacity of 3.2 MWh and is available in both AC- and DC-coupled versions.

Image: HyperStrong

From ESS News

HyperStrong, a leading Chinese energy storage integrator, has launched MagicBlock – a modular, AI-driven utility-scale storage platform available in both AC and DC-coupled versions.

The platform is adaptable across multiple configurations of one, two four to eight units, optimizing deployment for a wide range of applications. It supports two-hour to eight-hour discharge durations, targeting flexibility markets and long-duration energy storage needs.

The platform is compatible with various lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistries, including 314 Ah, 5XX Ah and 6XX Ah cells.

