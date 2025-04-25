HyperStrong unveils utility-scale battery storage system housed in 10-foot container

From ESS News
HyperStrong, a leading Chinese energy storage integrator, has launched MagicBlock – a modular, AI-driven utility-scale storage platform available in both AC and DC-coupled versions.
The platform is adaptable across multiple configurations of one, two four to eight units, optimizing deployment for a wide range of applications. It supports two-hour to eight-hour discharge durations, targeting flexibility markets and long-duration energy storage needs.
The platform is compatible with various lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistries, including 314 Ah, 5XX Ah and 6XX Ah cells.
