Spain hits 65.8 GW of solar projects with grid permits in March

From pv magazine Spain

Spain had approximately 129.57 GW of renewable energy projects with grid-connection permits by the end of March 2025, according to the latest report from Spanish trade body APPA Renovables.

This represents a 15.5% increase from the end of February. Another 52.61 GW of projects have submitted grid-connection requests, marking a 7% decline from the February.

The approved capacity includes 65.8 GW of PV arrays, 2.58 GW of hybrid clean energy projects, 8.95 GW of batteries, and 2.75 GW of pumped-hydro storage capacity.

Renewable energy contributed 14,587 GWh to Spain’s power generation mix in March, or 61.6% of the total. Wind power accounted for 28.3% of the total, hydropower for 18.1%, and solar for 12.9%.

Spain exported 2,381.1 GWh and imported 844.3 GWh in March. It sent 1,388.4 GWh to France and imported 197.3 GWh, exported 775.7 GWh to Portugal and imported 619.3 GWh, shipped 197.1 GWh to Morocco and received 27.7 GWh, and exported 19.9 GWh to Andorra.