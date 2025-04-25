Spain hits 65.8 GW of solar projects with grid permits in March

From pv magazine Spain
Spain had approximately 129.57 GW of renewable energy projects with grid-connection permits by the end of March 2025, according to the latest report from Spanish trade body APPA Renovables.
This represents a 15.5% increase from the end of February. Another 52.61 GW of projects have submitted grid-connection requests, marking a 7% decline from the February.
The approved capacity includes 65.8 GW of PV arrays, 2.58 GW of hybrid clean energy projects, 8.95 GW of batteries, and 2.75 GW of pumped-hydro storage capacity.
Renewable energy contributed 14,587 GWh to Spain’s power generation mix in March, or 61.6% of the total. Wind power accounted for 28.3% of the total, hydropower for 18.1%, and solar for 12.9%.
Spain exported 2,381.1 GWh and imported 844.3 GWh in March. It sent 1,388.4 GWh to France and imported 197.3 GWh, exported 775.7 GWh to Portugal and imported 619.3 GWh, shipped 197.1 GWh to Morocco and received 27.7 GWh, and exported 19.9 GWh to Andorra.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.