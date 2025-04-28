Axpo, EDF Renewables Hellas sign 102 MW solar PPA in Greece

Swiss energy company Axpo has entered into a PPA covering two solar power plants belonging to EDF Renewables Hellas, the Greek arm of EDF Renewables.
The agreement covers the combined outputs of the Skala Korinis and Loutsa power plants, both located in central Greece, totalling 102 MW. Further details on how the energy will be used were not disclosed.
Axpo’s latest agreement follows the signing of its first PPA in Hungary and a corporate PPA in Croatia, both agreed upon in March.
A statement from the company says its new short-term PPAs in Greece will “help optimize the entire electricity value chain by combining local market insights and knowledge with [its] Europe-wide expertise, resources and infrastructure.”
“This collaboration reinforces EDF Renewables' dedication to maximise the potential of renewable energy and accelerate the energy transition, contributing to the decarbonisation of the Greek economy,” added Antonis Xenios, EDF Renewables Hellas CEO. The company claims to have a renewables portfolio through its subsidiaries with an estimated potential capacity of 4.5 GW.
Greece installed 2.6 GW of solar in 2024, bringing its cumulative solar capacity to 9.6 GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.