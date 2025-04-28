Axpo, EDF Renewables Hellas sign 102 MW solar PPA in Greece

Swiss energy company Axpo has entered into a PPA covering two solar power plants belonging to EDF Renewables Hellas, the Greek arm of EDF Renewables.

The agreement covers the combined outputs of the Skala Korinis and Loutsa power plants, both located in central Greece, totalling 102 MW. Further details on how the energy will be used were not disclosed.

Axpo’s latest agreement follows the signing of its first PPA in Hungary and a corporate PPA in Croatia, both agreed upon in March.

A statement from the company says its new short-term PPAs in Greece will “help optimize the entire electricity value chain by combining local market insights and knowledge with [its] Europe-wide expertise, resources and infrastructure.”

“This collaboration reinforces EDF Renewables' dedication to maximise the potential of renewable energy and accelerate the energy transition, contributing to the decarbonisation of the Greek economy,” added Antonis Xenios, EDF Renewables Hellas CEO. The company claims to have a renewables portfolio through its subsidiaries with an estimated potential capacity of 4.5 GW.

Greece installed 2.6 GW of solar in 2024, bringing its cumulative solar capacity to 9.6 GW.