China PV Industry Brief: China adds 32.48 GW solar as polysilicon prices fall

China's NEA said newly installed solar capacity reached 32.48 GW in January and February 2026, down 17.71% year on year. By the end of February, the country's total installed power generation capacity stood at 3.95 TW, up 15.9% year on year. Solar capacity reached 1.23 TW, up 33.2%, while wind capacity reached 650 GW, up 22.8%.

China Huaneng Group has announced results for Lot 2 of its 2026 inverter framework procurement. The winning suppliers included Sungrow Power Supply Co., Beijing Crius Group, TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Co., and Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co. The total estimated procurement volume is 10 GW, divided into three lots: 1 GW of centralized inverters rated 3.125 MW and above at DC 1500 V, 6 GW of string inverters rated 300 kW to below 400 kW, and 3 GW of string inverters rated 400 kW and above.

Deye said its application to issue H-shares has been accepted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). The company submitted an application on Jan. 27 to list H-shares on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with CICC, CITIC Securities, and CMB International serving as joint sponsors. Deye ranked as the world's largest residential storage inverter supplier in 2024, with products sold in more than 150 countries and regions, according to its prospectus. Overseas revenue accounted for 70.9% of total sales in 2024. The company reported revenue of CNY 11.206 billion ($1.54 billion) and net profit of CNY 2.960 billion in 2024, with a gross margin of 38.63%. For the first three quarters of 2025, revenue reached CNY 8.846 billion and net profit totaled CNY 2.346 billion. Deye will use the proceeds from the planned listing will be used to expand overseas manufacturing capacity, upgrade research and development, strengthen global operations, and supplement working capital.

Sichuan Yingfa Ruineng Technology Co. has submitted its second application to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange main board, with CSC Financial International and Huatai International acting as joint sponsors. About 60.6% of net IPO proceeds will be allocated to establishing and upgrading production facilities in Indonesia, 15.2% to developing advanced PV cell technologies, and 15.2% to strengthening domestic and international sales channels, with the remaining 9.1% allocated to working capital and general corporate purposes.

Haitian Co. has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Tongwei Solar. Tongwei will prioritize the use of Haitian's metallization paste and related materials under equivalent conditions, while Haitian will offer competitive pricing, products, and services and share selected research and development results. The cooperation covers advanced PV metallization paste technologies for heterojunction (HJT), tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), and perovskite applications and includes provisions for joint research and intellectual property sharing. The agreement runs to Dec. 31, 2030.

The CNMIA‘s silicon industry branch has reported further declines in polysilicon prices, with the largest weekly drop reaching 7.95%. N-type re-feed polysilicon traded at CNY 39,000 to CNY 42,500 per metric ton (MT), averaging CNY 40,500/MT, down 6.25% week on week. N-type granular silicon traded at CNY 40,000/MT to 43,000/MT, averaging CNY 40,500/MT, down 7.95%. The CNMIA attributed the continued decline to a negative purchasing cycle, in which falling prices discourage buyers from placing new orders, further weakening demand beyond essential procurement needs.