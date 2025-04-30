AI-driven robotic piling tech supports 250 MW solar project in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

BCA, the Australian engineering, procurement and construction contractor (EPC) unit of Bouygues Construction SA, is testing an APS to build French renewable giant Engie’s 250 MW GESF solar project in northern Victoria.

BCA is using an APS supplied by US-based Built Robotics to help install about 500,000 solar panels at the GESF site near Benalla, roughly 212 km northeast of Melbourne.

BCA Project Director Bastien Sauvet said the APS boosts efficiency and accuracy by using AI, advanced global positioning systems (GPS), and sensor technology to precisely drive piles with minimal human oversight.

“This marks a major step in automating utility-scale solar construction, reducing costs, and accelerating timelines while maintaining high safety standards,” Sauvet said.

Engie General Manager of Engineering and Asset Delivery Leigh Newbery said the piling machine has exciting prospects for the future.

“It requires skilled technicians to operate it, thus upskilling the current renewable energy workforce and enabling more productivity,” Newbery said. “The intended higher productivity will reduce the cost of renewable energy projects and enable projects to be built in less time – which will bring down energy costs for consumers and potentially allow more renewables to be built.”

Newbery said machines like the APS could also have benefits for solar farm construction in remote and inhospitable areas, such as deserts, where climate conditions are a risk to human staff.

“In the longer term, with continued development, machines like this will also enable a reduction in health and safety related risks from construction projects, including manual handling,” he said.

The built-in safety features include a geofence to isolate the robot from workers, visual and audio alerts when the system is active, hardwired and wireless emergency stops, and AI-powered cameras for collision avoidance. The robotic APS uses a technology that drives the structural piles into the ground, substantially reducing noise created by up to 20%.

“Autonomous robotic machines like this may also allow installation to occur around the clock, if noise impacts on local residents and near neighbours can be managed,” said Newbery.

Installation of the solar panels began in March 2025, and piling at GESF is expected to be complete in June 2025.

“Bouygues Construction Australia is managing the on-site works and we are currently peaking at approximately 240 people on-site for the construction, while our dedicated project team – including around 50 specialized staff in design, consulting, and management – ensures every detail is meticulously managed,” said Newbery.

GESF is scheduled to begin operations in 2026 with a capacity of up to 250 MW, or enough to power about 105,000 homes.