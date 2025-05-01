Winaico launches glass-glass solar module series on European market

Taiwanese manufacturer Winaico has launched a new series of glass-glass modules for the European market.
It first announced it would bring the new residential product, with an efficiency rating of 23.2%, to Europe in February.
The new WST-NCX48 series comprises a 460 W solar module and a full black 450 W version. They both have dimensions of 1,762 x 1,134 x 35 mm and weigh 25 kg.
The series features monocrystalline n-type cells, which the company says allows for electricity generation on both sides with a bifaciality of up to 80%, resulting in an output of up to 230 W/m2.
The company is also promising a 30-year product and performance guarantee with a guaranteed residual output of at least 87.4 % after three decades.
Marc Ortmanns, Director Operations at WINAICO Deutschland GmbH, said the series is ideal for demanding projects in the residential and commercial sectors.
“We have further optimized the 35 mm frame so that the surface on the rear is now also 35 mm all round,” Ortmanns added. “The modules are not only powerful and durable, but also a clear commitment to environmental responsibility and premium quality.”
Winaico has branches in Germany, Australia and the US. It claims to supply over 900 specialized companies and selected trading partners in 29 countries worldwide.
