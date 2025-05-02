April storms cut Eastern US irradiance as northwest surges

A strong jet stream and Eastern storms have split solar conditions across the US. According to analysis using the Solcast API, solar conditions were significantly depressed across the Eastern US due to persistent storm activity, while the northwest saw clear skies and irradiance gains alongside unseasonably cool temperatures.

In the Eastern US, a high pressure system over the Atlantic drove warm, humid air from the Gulf and Atlantic into the Southeast. This moist inflow, trapped between the coast and the Rockies, fueled widespread cloud cover and elevated rainfall, with temperatures also running above average. As a result, irradiance dropped by up to 20% below the long-term April average from New England to Oklahoma.

These conditions were further intensified by a strengthened jet stream cutting across the South, injecting additional energy into the atmosphere. This setup triggered repeated rounds of severe storms and tornado outbreaks, compounding the cloudiness and further reducing solar generation potential across multiple regions.

Florida, however, was a notable outlier. While much of the southeast contended with persistent cloud cover and storm systems, the state saw relatively dry and sunny conditions. This can be attributed to the position of the high-pressure system. The ridge of higher than usual pressure extended across Florida and promoted more settled weather. As a result, the state experienced reduced rainfall and clearer skies, diverging sharply from the wetter, cloudier pattern affecting its neighboring states.

By contrast, the northwestern states benefited from more stable conditions. A high-pressure system situated over the Pacific suppressed cloud formation west of the Rockies, particularly across Washington and Oregon. Dry air from Canada contributed to clearer skies and allowed more overnight cooling in the absence of blanketing clouds. Surface temperatures down to 4°C below the long-term average for April were good for efficient solar panel performance, while irradiance levels climbed by more than 15% in the Northwest compared to the long-term average, providing favourable conditions for solar operators in the region.

