Credence Solar unveils 600 W TOPCon PV panel

India’s Credence Solar has unveiled the Hyper Nova N TOPCon module series available in power outputs from 580 W to 600 W with front-side power conversion efficiency of 22.45% to 23.25%, respectively.

Image: pv magazine

Share

From pv magazine India

India’s Credence Solar has unveiled a new solar module series based on TOPCon cell technology.

The Hyper Nova N glass-to-glass modules have power outputs from 580 W to 600 W and front-side power conversion efficiency ranging from 22.45% and 23.25%, respectively. The rear side gain is up to 10%, leading to 660 W output from the 600 W model.

The modules are built with 144 half-cut TOPCon bifacial cells featuring 16-busbar design.

The open-circuit voltage ranges from 51.25 V to 51.5 V and the short-circuit current is 14.35 A to 14.70 A.

The bifaciality factor can reach up to 85%, according to the manufacturer.

The IP68-rated glass-to-glass panel measures 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weighs 33.75 kg. The operating temperature range is -40 C to 85 C. The Pmax temperature coefficient is -0.32% per C.

Credence recently also announced plans to expand its production capacity to 2.2 GW.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Biwatt releases 4.5 kWh sodium-ion battery
30 April 2025 The Chinese manufacturer said its new IP65-rated product has a lifetime of 5,000 cycles. Up to four batteries can be stacked together, with total stor...