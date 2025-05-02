Credence Solar unveils 600 W TOPCon PV panel

From pv magazine India

India’s Credence Solar has unveiled a new solar module series based on TOPCon cell technology.

The Hyper Nova N glass-to-glass modules have power outputs from 580 W to 600 W and front-side power conversion efficiency ranging from 22.45% and 23.25%, respectively. The rear side gain is up to 10%, leading to 660 W output from the 600 W model.

The modules are built with 144 half-cut TOPCon bifacial cells featuring 16-busbar design.

The open-circuit voltage ranges from 51.25 V to 51.5 V and the short-circuit current is 14.35 A to 14.70 A.

The bifaciality factor can reach up to 85%, according to the manufacturer.

The IP68-rated glass-to-glass panel measures 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weighs 33.75 kg. The operating temperature range is -40 C to 85 C. The Pmax temperature coefficient is -0.32% per C.

Credence recently also announced plans to expand its production capacity to 2.2 GW.