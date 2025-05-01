Oman seeks consultants for 500 MW solar project

Oman’s Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP) is searching for a consultant to support the Ibri III solar independent power project.

According to available tender details, the chosen consultant will be responsible for providing project management and supervisory consultancy services during the construction, commissioning and testing of the project.

Tender documents are available to purchase from PWP’s website for OMR 50 ($129.89) until May 11. The deadline for applications is Jun. 15, 2025.

The Ibri III solar project is a 500 MW facility to be built in the northwest of the country. In February, PWP announced the four companies and consortia that submitted bids to develop the site.

Oman had deployed 672 MW of solar by the end of last year, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).