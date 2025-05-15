Honduras to launch 1.5 GW tender, including 975 MW of renewable energy with storage

From pv magazine LatAm
The National Electric Energy Company of Honduras (ENEE) has submitted to the Electric Energy Regulatory Commission (CREE) the bidding rules for the international public bidding process for the purchase of 1,500 MW of capacity and energy.
According to secretary of energy Erick Tejada, once the CREE issues its approval, the tender will be ready to officially launch.
The bidding process will feature for the first time a reverse auction and successive rounds for the economic evaluation of offers. It is requesting 65% renewable energy with storage and 35% non-renewable energy.
Of the total, 800 MW should be commissioned by early 2028, 300 MW in 2029, and another 400 MW in 2030.
“With this, we would guarantee the energy supply for at least the next eight years,” Tejada stated.
China Investor Forum
A delegation led by finance minister Christian Duarte and energy minister Tejada presented the government's rescue plan for the electricity subsector to 60 Chinese energy companies.
The presentation included the elements comprising the 1.5 GW tender, which, according to the Honduran government, is expected to attract an estimated investment of $1.5 billion “in the context of a total investment required in the energy sector of more than $4.6 billion over the next ten years.”
