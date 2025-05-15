Liberia seeks consultants for solar verification process

The government of Liberia, via its Rural and Renewable Energy Agency, is searching for consultants to act as independent verification agents for off-grid companies installing standalone rooftop PV systems, solar home systems, and isolated minigrids.

The tender details state that the chosen agent will be responsible for conducting a multi-tiered verification process of claims submitted by off-grid companies under a results-based financing mechanism forming part of the Liberia Energy Sector Strengthening and Access Project (LESSAP).

The work will include both remote verification and field visits, with the verifications triggering disbursements under the project to participating off-grid companies.

The chosen consultant should have conducted a minimum of two similar assignments in the last five years covering at least 5,000 solar home system connections, 500 stand-alone solar PV systems connections, and 500 minigrid connections. The deadline for expressions of interest is May 22.

The tender is delivered as part of the second phase of the LESSAP, supported by the World Bank. It aims to use grid and off-grid solutions to achieve universal electricity access across Liberia by 2030.

In February, Liberia searched for a transaction advisor to help develop the legal, technical, commercial and financial mechanisms for the country’s first solar and battery energy storage auction.

Work began on Liberia’s first utility-scale solar plant in October 2024.