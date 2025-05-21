Germany’s Voltfang offers battery warranty independent of number of cycles

With new control algorithms, Voltfang says it has significantly minimized cyclic aging

From ESS News

German manufacturer Voltfang, which specializes in grid-connected, commercial-scale energy storage, has expanded the warranty terms for its battery energy storage systems.

The Aachen-based business said on Tuesday a previous charging-cycle limit specified in its 10-year warranty will no longer apply.

Voltfang said the improved warranty can be offered following systematic analysis of aging-mechanisms in real-world operating conditions.

The company said it has developed its EMS, and new control algorithms significantly minimize cyclical aging of its batteries. That means, according to Voltfang, charging cycles “no longer have a noticeable impact on capacity.”

