Midsummer bags 15 MW CIGS production line order

Swedish thin-film solar specialist Midsummer is supplying an undisclosed Swedish industrial and defense group with a turnkey production line for thin-film copper, indium, gallium and selenide (CIGS) solar cell production. The equipment has a 15 MW annual capacity and a value of SEK 143.5 million ($14.8 million), according to the company.
Midsummer said that its DUO system, which is used to produce thin-film solar cells based on CIGS technology, will be used in the first phase of production at a factory with the intention of adding capacity at a later stage. The factory is located in a country that is not within the European continent, a Midsummer spokesperson told pv magazine without providing further details.
The DUO equipment produces 156mm ×156 mm solar cells on flexible stainless-steel substrates with a 17% efficiency and modules with an output of up to 150 W/m². The cells can be used to make 3 kg/m² modules in various sizes and shapes, such as wave-shaped panels and large-sized 1,000 W modules for flat roofs, according to the spokesperson.
“Our technology is proven and we can establish complete factories in a short time, provide all equipment, manage the entire project, and also assist in subsequent ongoing operation, service and sales of produced panels,” said Midsummer's CEO Eric Jaremalm in a statement. “We see it as an attractive offer for many countries and players.”
Founded in 2004, Midsummer develops manufacturing equipment for thin film production lines up to 200 MW, as well as manufacturing and selling a range of lightweight rooftop solar panels based on its own technology.
It has a CIGS PV plant under construction in Italy that is targeting to produce 50 MW per year and a smaller plant in Sweden with a 5 MW annual capacity.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.