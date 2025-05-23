EU introduces secondary legislation for Net-Zero Industry Act

The European Commission has issued secondary legislation under the Net-Zero Industry Act to help Europe produce at least 40% of its annual deployment needs for strategic technologies, including PV modules, batteries, and heat pumps.

“These rules clarify which manufacturing projects can benefit from specific provisions in the Act, such as on permitting, strategic project status and on non-price criteria,” the commission said in a statement. “Today's act clarifies the scope of NZIA through listing specific components for which the NZIA requirements will apply.”

The commission explained that non-price criteria for renewable energy auctions in EU member states will include responsible business conduct, cybersecurity, and sustainability and resilience contributions. These rules take effect at the end of 2025 and must apply to at least 30% of auction volumes, roughly 6 GW per year per country.

The provisions also list eligible net-zero technology products, identify third-country dependencies for certain technologies, and define net-zero manufacturing projects eligible for “strategic project” status.

“The move follows the publication of the Net-Zero Industry Act in June 2024, and its public consultations in February this year,” said the SolarPower Europe trade group. “It is now up to member states to implement as of 2026.”We look forward to seeing the first auctions under the Act in 2026 and encourage member states to effectively implement the resilience principles, including premiums for made-in-Europe solar panels. With solar manufacturers in peril, there is no time to lose.”

The NZIA mandates faster permitting for all renewable and energy storage technologies, setting maximum authorization timelines based on project scope and output. The legislation also establishes Net-Zero Acceleration Valleys, where member states will handle parts of the environmental assessment evidence collection to streamline approvals.