Fraunhofer ISE creates startup for agrivoltaics

The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (Fraunhofer ISE) has launched Diveo GmbH to plan and construct different kinds of agrivoltaic facilities without focusing on specific technologies.

Image: Fraunhofer ISE

Share

From pv magazine Germany

Researchers at Fraunhofer ISE have joined forces with an external team to establish Diveo GmbH. The startup will support agricultural businesses in the planning, construction, and monitoring of agrivoltaic facilities connected to battery energy storage.

The current projects operate as generation systems with either grid or green energy storage. Pure green energy storage systems temporarily store only the solar power from the connected PV array and delay grid feed-in.

Fraunhofer ISE said it has researched agrivoltaics for more than 10 years and now employs about 70 scientists in the field. It has supported multiple agri-PV pilot projects.

Two Fraunhofer ISE alumni, both with prior spinoff experience, are developing the new Diveo venture.

“We primarily use Fraunhofer ISE's light simulations and plant shading analyses for system design,” said Kai Klapdor, managing director of Diveo. “Various system types are used, from high-mounted, static east-west agri-photovoltaic systems in fruit growing to tracking systems in arable farming and permanent grassland. Depending on the circumstances, different systems are profitable for all stakeholders, such as landowners, municipalities, farms, and investors.”

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Longi launches new products for residential and utility segments
22 May 2025 Following the announcement of new double records, one for conversion efficiency for its crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell and one for i...