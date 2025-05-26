Fraunhofer ISE creates startup for agrivoltaics

From pv magazine Germany
Researchers at Fraunhofer ISE have joined forces with an external team to establish Diveo GmbH. The startup will support agricultural businesses in the planning, construction, and monitoring of agrivoltaic facilities connected to battery energy storage.
The current projects operate as generation systems with either grid or green energy storage. Pure green energy storage systems temporarily store only the solar power from the connected PV array and delay grid feed-in.
Fraunhofer ISE said it has researched agrivoltaics for more than 10 years and now employs about 70 scientists in the field. It has supported multiple agri-PV pilot projects.
Two Fraunhofer ISE alumni, both with prior spinoff experience, are developing the new Diveo venture.
“We primarily use Fraunhofer ISE's light simulations and plant shading analyses for system design,” said Kai Klapdor, managing director of Diveo. “Various system types are used, from high-mounted, static east-west agri-photovoltaic systems in fruit growing to tracking systems in arable farming and permanent grassland. Depending on the circumstances, different systems are profitable for all stakeholders, such as landowners, municipalities, farms, and investors.”
