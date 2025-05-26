Turkey opens anti-dumping probe into Chinese PV frames, junction boxes

Turkey's Ministry of Trade launched an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese-made junction boxes and aluminum frames used in solar modules.
Local companies Ekinler Endüstri A.Ş and Hatko Teknik Donanımlar Mümessillik ve Ticaret A.Ş requested the probe into junction boxes, while Arslan Aluminum Inc., Lazer Solar Energy Aluminum Systems Inc. and Pantech Aluminum Inc. filed the request concerning module frames.
In two separate notices published in the official gazette, authorities said they found evidence of dumping by Chinese PV manufacturers, which they claimed caused significant harm to domestic producers.
Officials did not name any Chinese manufacturers in either case.
In March, the ministry imposed duties on solar panel imports from Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Croatia and Jordan.
Turkey first introduced restrictions on solar module imports in April 2020.
The domestic PV cell and module industry currently operates several gigawatts of annual production capacity.
