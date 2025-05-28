pv magazine Homeowner Guide: Sharing information with a solar installer

Following on from the latest article in the series, where industry leaders gave advice on the best ways to search for an installer and verify any information you find, the third article covers sharing information with an installer and what to expect from an offer.

Sharing information with a solar installer

Most sources agreed that initial contact with an installer is usually done online. While homeowners can often email as a first point of contact, it is worth checking if the company has an inquiry form on its website. Some may even have a quote calculator, allowing customers to get an idea of how much the installation may cost before making initial contact.

Some experts also pointed out that most companies will still be happy to speak to potential customers about their services over the phone. Meanwhile, representatives from the Chinese residential solar market told pv magazine it's best to communicate face-to-face.

Before making contact, it's important to have an idea of the information installers will need to be able to give the homeowner an informed idea of the service they can offer. Cecilia Bergamasco from Italia Solare highlighted the importance of providing precise information from the outset in order to obtain a realistic quote.

Jacopo Piccagali, Project and Policy Officer at SolarPower Europe, said that at a minimum, homeowners should expect to share details on rooftop size and orientation, as well as building height. Several sources added that homeowners will also need to indicate their annual energy consumption and electricity usage patterns, such as when consumption is highest, as well as details of appliances to be covered by the solar installation. Joshua Buswell-Charkow, Deputy Director of the California Solar & Storage Association, highlighted the necessity to make sure the contractor is aware of the state of the roof and to share details of potential shading that could impact the solar production of the system.

Sinethemba Mnguni, Junior Technical Specialist at South Africa's SAPVIA, advised homeowners that clear communication “minimizes risks and ensures accurate system design”. Carsten Körnig, CEO of Germany’s BSW Solar agreed, also saying that after initial contact is made, installers are likely to discuss a site visit. “Reputable providers ask for the necessary individual data and information during an on-site inspection and then submit a binding offer,” he explained.

pv magazine asked its experts if there are any privacy issues to consider when sharing information with solar installers. While most were in agreement that there is little risk in sharing information with companies, several advised to ensure the company properly follows its data requirements. “Homeowners should ensure that the installer adheres to proper data protection practices and does not share any personal information without their consent,” stressed Ahmad Taha Chief Marketing Officer of Tanzania’s AG Energies.

Ahmed Ashraf, Haala Energy’s Business Development Lead, also suggested to avoid the sharing of personal financial details upfront and ensure that the installer has a data protection policy in place.

Understanding an installation offer

Once a homeowner has sent the required information to an installer, the company will come back with an offer. pv magazine asked experts to break down the key components of a standard offer to help homeowners understand if it offers everything they will need.

Bergassamo said a reliable installer should offer a complete service, from design phase to post-installation maintenance, beginning with an initial site inspection to assess system feasibility and a customized design based on the homeowner’s specific needs. “It is important that the installer also handles the administrative and incentive-related paperwork, such as tax deductions or government funding programs,” Bergassamo added.

Mnguni added that the package should cover end-to-end installation services, including equipment procurement, professional installation by qualified technicians, and full commissioning of the system to ensure it operates both efficiently and safely. The homeowner should then be provided with detailed test reports that verify the system’s performance and compliance with industry standards. Mnguni also suggested an installation company should train homeowners on general system settings, monitoring tools, and emergency procedures. “This empowers homeowners to operate the system effectively and respond to any safety concerns,” he explained.

A spokesperson for UK-based accreditation service MCS Certified recommended to check if the offer will require the work of other contractors, such as electricians or plumbers, to carry out tasks like the removal of old gas boilers or other technology.

The installation process must also include proper grid connection to align with regulatory standards in place in the homeowner’s area. Héctor de Lama, Technical Director at Spain’s UNEF, explained that depending on location, the distribution system operator, otherwise known as the entity responsible for distributing and managing energy from the generation sources to the final consumers, may require a permit for the solar installation.

de Lama went on to advise that these permits are usually included in an offer. “Moreover, some installers also work as energy suppliers and can offer more complex services that include a guaranteed price for the exported energy and a guaranteed price for the consumed energy,” he also said. “This gives the homeowner good visibility/predictability on the profitability of the installation. Some installers also offer financing services so that the up-front cost of the installation is far lower for the homeowner in exchange of paying a monthly fee.”

Some installers will offer a full-service package, which should in theory, cover all aspects of the installation. However homeowners are still advised to ask for a breakdown of what is covered, if it is not automatically provided, to ensure the offer is complete. Taha added a full-service package often includes ongoing maintenance and monitoring, which he said can be useful in ensuring the system continues to perform optimally.

Körnig also pointed out that even when offered a full-service package, it is important to compare offers and make enquiries “as it is not always clear what work is covered.” In an earlier article in series, several sources suggested getting quotes from at least three different installers as one of their top tips when selecting an installer.

In the final part of this series on how to choose the right solar installer, pv magazine will cover the installation process itself and provide guidance on warranties. The previous article in this series offered guidance on finding and verifying information related to a solar installer.